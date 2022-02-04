Top ten college football recruiting classes based on average player rating

It’s no secret the Ohio State football program has been a monster in recruiting over the last few years. It has kept the team at the top of the polls and in the running for some special things for a number of years. After yet another top-five class, it looks like things are still trending on the good side of greatness.

But there are many ways to measure the success of a college football program’s recruiting class. There’s the normal overall class ranking, how a team fill’s its needs heading into the next year, or what kind of upside a class has.

Another way to measure a class is the depth of the class from top to bottom, and a good indicator of that is the average player rating. We prefer to use the 247Sports Composite Rankings for that level of detail, and since the 2022 recruiting cycle is more or less in the books, we thought it’d be interesting to see how Ohio State stacked up nationally when it comes to rating per commitment.

Here are the top 14 teams nationally when it comes to average commitment rating. We include only teams that have a rating of 90 or above.

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh looks at the scoreboard during the first half of Michigan’s 27-17 loss to Penn State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Average Player Rating

90.15

Number of Commitments

22

Clemson Tigers

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

90.45

Number of Commitments

20

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts to a touchdown in the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

90.79

Number of Commitments

25

Texas Longhorns

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

90.99

Number of Commitments

28

Oklahoma Sooners

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Average Player Rating

91.39

Number of Commitments

21

LSU Tigers

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

91.41

Number of Commitments

15

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown looks on from with quarterback Sam Howell (7) on the sidelines against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

91.54

Number of Commitments

17

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

91.68

Number of Commitments

14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

91.71

Number of Commitments

21

USC Trojans

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveller during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Stanford 45-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

92.17

Number of Commitments

8

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Red defeated Black 28-23. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

Average Player Rating

92.81

Number of Commitments

29

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares to lead his team onto the field prior the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Average Player Rating

94.05

Number of Commitments

21

Texas A&M Aggies

Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

94.77

Number of Commitments

29

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 9, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during a football team practice in an indoor facility at Arizona State University. Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Average Player Rating

95.19

Number of Commitments

25

