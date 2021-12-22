Top ten 2022 national recruiting classes after the early signing period based on average talent rating

There are a few ways to examine the success of recruiting in college football. There’s the overall grade based on volume and talent, there’s filling needs on the roster that’s coming back, and then there’s the average talent rating per prospect. In reality, you have to take all of them into account, but going solely on overall points based on the 247Sports Composite Ratings can be misleading for programs that were never going to pull in a lot of recruits because of what’s coming back for the next season.

At a place like Ohio State, the reality is that there’s success in almost all areas of recruiting, but now that the early signing period is pretty much in the books, we thought it would be interesting to see which programs did the best according to average talent rating per commit. The Buckeyes are always up there, as are places like Alabama and even Georgia as of late, but how do things line up for the 2022 recruiting cycle?

Here are the top ten 2022 recruiting classes based on average talent rating based on metrics from the 247Sports Composite Rankings. This is so far, before any more news that might come out from here until the traditional signing day in February.

USC (Pac-12)

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveller during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Stanford 45-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

91.25

Number of Commitments

7

Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Average Star Rating

91.44

Number of Commitments

16

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

91.54

Number of Commitments

21

North Carolina (ACC)

Oct 10, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

91.70

Number of Commitments

17

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

92.12

Number of Commitments

9

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

92.20

Number of Commitments

12

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Nov. 15, 2014; Athens; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

92.82

Number of Commitments

26

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and mascot Brutus Buckeye lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

94.04

Number of Commitments

18

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

94.42

Number of Commitments

27

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Jan. 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Average Star Rating

95.19

Number of Commitments

24

