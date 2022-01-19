Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks. Penny stocks typically trade at $5 per share or less. Investing in penny stocks can be especially risky and may entail higher trading costs. Investors should therefore be careful when considering whether to invest in these or similar securities.

There is no widely-used benchmark for tech penny stocks, and their performance has varied significantly over the past 12 months. However, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Info Tech ETF (PSCT) provides a general indicator for tech penny stocks. PSCT has underperformed the broader market in the past year, providing a 1-year trailing total return of 10.0% compared with 21.0% for the Russell 1000 Index. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Jan. 13, 2022.

Here are the top three tech penny stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum, respectively.

These are the tech penny stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business’s value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves, or returns to, profitability. The price-to-sales ratio shows how much you’re paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.