Top TE target sets up UT visit for Orange-White game

“It was honestly a great feeling,” Heinrich said of the Texas offer. “I know Texas is looking for some tight ends right now. With Arch Manning coming, you know they’re going to have a quarterback for the next couple years. With Quinn Ewers, their quarterback game is very strong right now. I know their future is very bright.”

Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons TE Colton Heinrich, who holds close to 40 scholarship offers, will be in Austin next month for the Texas spring game on April 15. Heinrich picked up a Texas offer earlier this spring and said there’s a lot to like about the UT program, including a talented and deep quarterback room.

The Texas Longhorns continue to search for tight end talent in the 2024 recruiting class, and the UT staff will host one of the country’s hottest players at the position in April.

Earlier this month, Heinrich took unofficial visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn. On his upcoming trip to Texas, Heinrich is anxious to get a better feel for the football environment in Austin.

“I’m hoping to see the gameday-type atmosphere, see what the culture is like, the fan interaction, get a feeling for what it would be like to play there,” Heinrich said.

With so many scholarship offers, Heinrich is keeping an open mind. He’d like to narrow his focus soon, possibly cutting things down to 10 schools.

“With what I’m doing with these visits, I’m trying to make my list by the end of April,” Heinrich said. “As of right now, I don’t have that set yet.”

If things go according to plan, Heinrich would like to be committed by the start of his senior season. Along with Texas, he holds offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Florida, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.

At 6-4 and 225 pounds, Heinrich views himself as a weapon in the passing game but says he’s also a capable blocker.

“I think I’m able to be a mismatch out wide at receiver. I can just be a big body in the run game as well, open up holes,” Heinrich said. “I want to be able to finish my blocks in the run game. In the pass game, I want to get quicker, faster, quicker out of my breaks.”

Heinrich is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.