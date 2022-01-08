Top Small Cap Stocks for January 2022

Small cap stocks are public companies that have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. Since the share prices of these companies can be very volatile, some companies in the small cap universe, or in small cap indexes, can have market caps significantly higher than this range at any particular time. Some of the stocks classified as small caps are insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), printing and imaging company Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK), and retail drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. (RAD).

Small cap stocks, as represented by the Russell 2000 Index, have underperformed the broader market, providing investors with a total return of 12.0% compared to the Russell 1000’s total return of 25.2% over the past 12 months. These market performance numbers and the statistics in the tables below are as of Jan. 6, 2022.

Here are the top three small cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. The market valuations of some of the companies listed below are above the generally agreed upper limit of $2 billion for a stock to be considered small cap. This tends to happen in periods of higher volatility, especially for momentum stocks. However, they are still classified as small cap because stocks are not re-indexed as rapidly as their price movement. Their valuations may drop later as volatility subsides.

These are the small cap stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.