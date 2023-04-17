Top Shipping Stocks for Q2 2023

Some shipping CEOs are saying the supply chain crisis is finally easing, and investors are taking notice: As of April 12, the benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Marine Transportation Index rose 7% in the past year while the Russell 1000 Index dropped 9%.

The improving outlook for global trade this month propelled shares of companies including ZIM Integrated Shipping, Kirby Corp., and Ardmore Shipping. Here are the top three shipping stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum, respectively.

Best Value Shipping Stocks

These are the shipping stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.