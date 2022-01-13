Top Shipping Stocks for Q1 2022

The shipping industry includes companies that transport cargo around the world, from grains to apparel to electronics to appliances. In spite of the term “shipping,” these companies often transport commodities and merchandise by air, sea, and on land by truck or train. They also provide storage and other logistics. Some of the largest shipping companies in the world include A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) and Hapag-Lloyd AG (HPGLY). The shipping industry has a significant mismatch between supply and demand, caused by global supply chains that have been strained amid the pandemic. This has caused the price of shipping to rise dramatically.

In the past year, the shipping industry has underperformed the broader market. The benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Marine Transportation Index has provided a 1-year trailing total return of 13.5% compared with 23.0% for the Russell 1000 Index. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Jan. 12, 2022.

Here are the top 3 shipping stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum, respectively.

These are the shipping stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.