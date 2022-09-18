Top seven teams unchanged after Week 3

The top seven teams in the AP Top 25 didn’t budge after Week 3.

Georgia is still the top team in the poll and is followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. All five teams had blowout wins in Week 3.

Oklahoma is still at No. 6 after dominating Nebraska and USC stayed at No. 7 after beating Fresno State by 28. The first change came at No. 8, where Kentucky moved up a spot and swapped spots with Oklahoma State. The move is a tad confusing as both teams beat FCS opponents convincingly.

Arkansas stayed at No. 10 after struggling with its FCS opponent. The Hogs beat Missouri State 38-27 after trailing at the start of the fourth quarter to the team coached by former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino.

Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday and stayed at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Miami fell from No. 13 to No. 25 after losing to Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Aggies won 17-9 and moved up a spot to No. 23. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 after losing on the road to No. 25 Oregon. The Ducks moved up 10 spots and were the week’s biggest gainer at No. 15.

Penn State is right ahead of Oregon in the poll at No. 14 after moving up eight spots. The Nittany Lions had an easy win at Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee is at No. 11 ahead of a game against No. 20 Florida in Week 4 and NC State moved up to No. 12 after a home win over Texas Tech. Utah is No. 13.

Michigan State fell out of the top 25 completely after losing at Washington. The Spartans were at No. 11 entering the week and are now unranked while Washington is at No. 18.

The full top 25 is below.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. NC State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pitt

25. Miami