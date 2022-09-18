Top seven teams unchanged after Week 3

The top seven teams in the AP Top 25 didn’t budge after Week 3.
Georgia is still the top team in the poll and is followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. All five teams had blowout wins in Week 3.
Oklahoma is still at No. 6 after dominating Nebraska and USC stayed at No. 7 after beating Fresno State by 28. The first change came at No. 8, where Kentucky moved up a spot and swapped spots with Oklahoma State. The move is a tad confusing as both teams beat FCS opponents convincingly.
Arkansas stayed at No. 10 after struggling with its FCS opponent. The Hogs beat Missouri State 38-27 after trailing at the start of the fourth quarter to the team coached by former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino.
Miami fell from No. 13 to No. 25 after losing to Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Aggies won 17-9 and moved up a spot to No. 23. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 after losing on the road to No. 25 Oregon. The Ducks moved up 10 spots and were the week’s biggest gainer at No. 15.
Penn State is right ahead of Oregon in the poll at No. 14 after moving up eight spots. The Nittany Lions had an easy win at Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee is at No. 11 ahead of a game against No. 20 Florida in Week 4 and NC State moved up to No. 12 after a home win over Texas Tech. Utah is No. 13.
Michigan State fell out of the top 25 completely after losing at Washington. The Spartans were at No. 11 entering the week and are now unranked while Washington is at No. 18.
The full top 25 is below.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Kentucky
9. Oklahoma State
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. NC State
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Baylor
18. Washington
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Texas A&M
24. Pitt
25. Miami