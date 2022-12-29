Top Russia military official Alexei Maslov reported dead at 70

Another sudden death of a top official in Russia’s military supply chain has been reported following a series unexplained deaths in the past week.

Alexei Fedorovich Maslov, former commander in chief of Russia’s ground forces turned special representative for the military corporation Uralvagonzavod — which specializes in battle tanks — was reported to have unexpectedly died at a military hospital on Christmas Day at the age of 70.

The company took to Telegram to announce his death and said he “remained faithful” to Russia “until his last day.”

Maslov was reportedly born in the Kursk region, which neighbors northern Ukraine, and entered the Army before graduating from the Kharkiv Guards Higher Tank Command School in 1974 — nearly two decades before the fall of the Soviet Union, reported Euro Weekly.

By 2008, he became Russia’s chief military representative to NATO.

No explanation surrounding his death has been provided, though he appeared to die in Moscow at the N.N. Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, over 1,000 miles west of the Uralvagonzavod plant where he allegedly worked in the city of Nizhny Tagil.

General Alexei Maslov’s death follows another passing of a top official reported in Russia’s military supply in less than a week.

General Alexei Maslov's death follows another passing of a top official reported in Russia's military supply in less than a week.



Some reports suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was supposed to visit the tank manufacturing plant on Christmas Eve but unexpectedly canceled his plans, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify this.

Maslov’s death also followed the unexpected passing of 67-year-old Alexander Buzakov, the General Director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Admiralty Shipyards, which produces carriers for Kalibr cruise missiles, among others, on Saturday.

According to its website, Admiralty Shipyards has been described as the “foundation” of Russia’s navy and Buzakov reportedly attended the launch of the new submarine, Velikiye Luki, in St. Petersburg on Friday.

General Alexei Maslov, who unexpectedly died at a military hospital, was Russia’s chief military representative to NATO by 2008.

General Alexei Maslov died over 1,000 miles west of the Uralvagonzavod plant where he allegedly worked in the city of Nizhny Tagil.



Buzakov championed the submarine as an important step forward for Russia’s naval ability.

“It symbolizes the end of a certain major stage and, of course, promises us many successful final steps in the construction of the vessel and its handover to the Navy,” he said, according to Naval News.

The submarine is reportedly a part of a fourth generation non-nuclear fleet that is considered the “most modern” submarine in terms of combat power.

Alexander Buzakov, head of Russian Admiralty Shipyards died aged 65 Baltphoto/e2w

Details around Buzakov’s death also remain unknown.

Buzakov and Maslov’s deaths are just the latest in string of unexpected deaths among Russia’s top ranks, businessmen and dissidents since the war in Ukraine began.