Top running backs, offensive linemen take the field on last day

Texas running back Bijan Robinson will take the field at the NFL combine on Sunday. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2023 NFL combine is in its last day, and it’s time for running backs and offensive linemen to get their chance to impress scouts and coaches from all over the NFL.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST on NFL Network, you can watch numerous potential first-rounders take the field for their drills. We’ll see top ranked running backs like Bijan Robinson of Texas, Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama, Devon Achane of Texas A&M, and Tank Bigsby of Auburn on Sunday, as well as top ranked offensive linemen like Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones of Ohio State, Broderick Jones of Georgia, Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida and Darnell Wright of Tennessee.

Who will run the fastest? Who will jump the highest? Who will raise their stock with an explosive workout? Will we see an undersized prospect give an outsized performance?

Follow along right here with Yahoo Sports.