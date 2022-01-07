Top reactions to Ja’Marr Chase’s incredibly wholesome interview moment

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase seems to be winning pretty much everyone over as he shatters most of the records during his historic rookie campaign.

Chase’s latest feat was a historic 266 yards and three touchdowns during an AFC North-clinching win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, reporters noticed that Chase had more receiving yardage than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones managed to pass for on the day.

Confronted with this idea, Chase laughed it off, thinking it implausible. When reporters confirmed it was true, he accidentally cursed, then profusely apologized.

It was a hilarious, wholesome moment, which seems to be an emerging trend about this team’s set of superstars (like Burrow leaking a QB change). And the reactions, even from Steelers fans, say it all — Chase is a loveable superstar without any shades of diva issues that normally come with the position.

The moment

Here’s the brief clip, courtesy of ESPN’s Ben Baby (NSFW warning: cursing):

The reactions

1

1