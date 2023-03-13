Top players, signings, start time, cap space

NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing
With the legal tampering period now open and the new league year set to begin this week, player movement is happening across the NFL.
But while many free agents have already agreed to deals with new teams, plenty are still searching for a new home.
Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, a tracker of every signing so far and more:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT.
Teams will be able to speak with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they couldn’t be officially signed until the new league year.
What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?
The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?
The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary. From the start of the new league year until the first week of the regular season, only the 51 most expensive contracts count against a team’s salary cap — know as the top-51 rule. The rule is designed to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, before cuts in preseason.
As of March 10, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
-
Chicago Bears: $95,015,862
-
Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944
-
Houston Texans: $41,259,823
-
Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140
-
Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532
Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?
Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 10, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT:
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999
-
New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217
-
Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557
-
Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512
-
Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?
There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:
Quarterbacks
-
Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million ($100 million guaranteed)
-
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (from 49ers): 3 years, $67.5 million ($34 million guaranteed)
-
Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (from Raiders): 2 years, $10 million ($5 million guaranteed)
-
Mike White, Dolphins (from Jets): 2 years, $16 million
-
Case Keenum, Texans (from Bills): 2 years, $6.25 million ($4 million guaranteed)
-
Sam Darnold, 49ers (from Panthers): 1 year
-
Lamar Jackson, Ravens
-
Jacoby Brissett, Browns
-
Jameis Winston, Saints
-
Andy Dalton, Saints
-
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
-
Tyler Huntley, Ravens
-
Baker Mayfield, Rams
-
Gardner Minshew, Eagles
-
Marcus Mariota, Falcons
-
Taylor Heinicke, Commanders
-
P.J. Walker, Panthers
-
Joe Flacco, Jets
-
Cooper Rush, Cowboys
-
Drew Lock, Seahawks
-
Mason Rudolph, Steelers
-
Nick Mullens, Vikings
Running backs
-
Kareem Hunt, Browns
-
Jamaal Williams, Lions
-
Damien Harris, Patriots
-
Devin Singletary, Bills
-
David Montgomery, Bears
-
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
-
D’Onta Foreman, Panthers
-
Alexander Mattison, Vikings
-
Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
-
Jeff Wilson, Dolphins
-
Miles Sanders, Eagles
-
Boston Scott, Eagles
-
Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs
-
Ronald Jones, Chiefs
-
Samaje Perine, Bengals
-
Justice Hill, Ravens
-
Kenyan Drake, Ravens
-
James Robinson, Jets
Wide receivers
-
Robert Woods, Texans (from Titans): 2 years, $15.25 million ($10 million guaranteed)
-
Sterling Shepard, Giants (re-signed): 1 year, $1.165 million
-
Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
-
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
-
Adam Thielen, Vikings
-
Julio Jones, Buccaneers
-
Chosen Anderson, Cardinals
-
Nelson Agholor, Patriots
-
DJ Chark, Lions
-
Randall Cobb, Packers
-
Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons
-
Darius Slayton, Giants
-
Richie James, Giants
-
Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
-
Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
-
Mack Hollins, Raiders
-
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
-
Braxton Berrios, Jets
-
Jarvis Landry, Browns
-
Jamison Crowder, Bills
-
Noah Brown, Cowboys
-
Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
-
Parris Campbell, Colts
-
Byron Pringle, Bears
-
N’Keal Harry, Bears
Tight ends
-
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
-
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
-
Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
-
Hayden Hurst, Bengals
-
Robert Tonyan, Packers
-
Mercedes Lewis, Packers
-
Austin Hooper, Titans
-
Geoff Swaim, Titans
-
Jordan Akins, Texans
-
Foster Moreau, Raiders
-
Brock Wright, Lions
Offensive tackles
-
Mike McGlinchey, Broncos (from 49ers): 5 years, $87.5 million ($50 million guaranteed)
-
Jawaan Taylor, Chiefs (from Jaguars): 4 years, $80 million ($60 million guaranteed)
-
Andre Dillard, Titans (from Eagles): 3 years, $29 million
-
Andrew Wylie, Commanders (from Chiefs): 3 years, $24 million
-
Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs
-
Kaleb McGary, Falcons
-
Isaiah Wynn, Patriots
-
Taylor Lewan, Titans
-
Donovan Smith, Buccaneers
-
George Fant, Jets
-
Ja’Wuan James, Ravens
-
Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals
-
Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders
-
Cameron Erving, Panthers
Offensive guards
-
Ben Powers, Broncos (from Ravens): 4 years, $52 million ($28.5 million guaranteed)
-
Nate Davis, Bears (from Titans): 3 years, $30 million ($19.25 million guaranteed)
-
Connor McGovern, Bills (from Cowboys): 3 years, $23 million
-
Dalton Risner, Broncos
-
Isaac Seumalo, Eagles
-
Wes Schweitzer, Commanders
-
Trai Turner, Commanders
-
Evan Brown, Lions
-
Justin Pugh, Cardinals
-
Rodger Saffold, Bills
-
Matt Pryor, Colts
Centers
EDGE rushers
-
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Browns (from Texans): 3 years, $19 million ($12.5 million guaranteed)
-
Brandon Graham, Eagles (re-signed): 1 year, $6 million
-
Marcus Davenport, Saints
-
Frank Clark, Chiefs
-
Calais Campbell, Ravens
-
Robert Quinn, Eagles
-
Bud Dupree, Titans
-
Yannick Ngokoue, Colts
-
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
-
Samson Ebukam, 49ers
-
Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars
-
Arden Key, Jaguars
-
Rasheem Green, Texans
-
Justin Houston, Ravens
-
Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs
-
Dante Fowler, Cowboys
Defensive linemen
-
Javon Hargrave, 49ers (from Eagles): 4 years, $84 million ($40 million guaranteed)
-
David Onyemata, Falcons (from Saints): 3 years, $35 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)
-
Shy Tuttle, Panthers (from Saints): 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)
-
Fletcher Cox, Eagles
-
Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings
-
Sheldon Rankins, Jets
-
Poona Ford, Seahawks
-
Greg Gaines, Rams
-
A’Shawn Robinson, Rams
-
Khalen Saunders, Chiefs
-
Taven Bryan, Browns
-
Chris Wormley, Steelers
Linebackers
-
Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (from Bills): 4 years, $72 million ($50 million guaranteed)
-
TJ Edwards, Bears (from Eagles): 3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)
-
Germaine Pratt, Bengals (re-signed): 3 years, $21 million
-
Alex Anzalone, Lions (re-signed): 3 years, $18.75 million
-
Bobby Wagner, Rams
-
Lavonte David, Buccaneers
-
Eric Kendricks, Vikings
-
Kyzir White, Eagles
-
Bobby Okereke, Colts
-
Devin Bush, Steelers
-
Kyle Van Noy, Chargers
-
Drue Tranquill, Chargers
-
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
-
Rashaan Evans, Falcons
-
Anthony Walker, Browns
-
Deion Jones, Browns
-
Kaden Elliss, Saints
-
David Long, Titans
-
Zach Cunningham, Titans
-
Nicholas Morrow, Bears
Cornerbacks
-
Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (re-signed): 4 years, $52 million ($26 million guaranteed)
-
Cameron Sutton, Lions (from Steelers): 3 years, $33 million ($22.5 million guaranteed)
-
Jonathan Jones, Patriots (re-signed): 2 years, $19 million ($13 million guaranteed)
-
Patrick Peterson, Steelers (from Vikings): 2 years
-
James Bradberry, Eagles
-
Marcus Peters, Ravens
-
Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars
-
Anthony Brown, Cowboys
-
Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers
-
Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
-
Troy Hill, Rams
-
Tre Flowers, Bengals
-
Eli Apple, Bengals
-
Justin Coleman, Seahawks
-
Jason Verrett, 49ers
Safeties
-
Jessie Bates III, Falcons (from Bengals): 4 years, $64.02 million ($36 million guaranteed)
-
Marcus Epps, Raiders (from Eagles): 2 years, $12 million ($8 million guaranteed)
-
Vonn Bell, Panthers (from Bengals)
-
Jordan Poyer, Bills
-
Jimmie Ward, 49ers
-
Adrian Amos, Packers
-
Taylor Rapp, Rams
-
Deshon Elliott, Lions
-
Ryan Neal, Seahawks
-
Eric Rowe, Dolphins
-
LaMarcus Joyner, Jets
-
Terrell Edmunds, Steelers
-
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
-
Jabrill Peppers, Patriots
-
Nasir Adderley, Chargers
-
Logan Ryan, Buccaneers