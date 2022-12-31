Top Pfizer Shareholders

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in New York City. It researches, develops, and manufactures biopharmaceutical products across a range of different areas. These areas include oncology, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, and vaccines.

Pfizer’s third quarter 2022 net income and revenue were $8.6 billion and $22.6 billion, respectively. The company’s market cap was $288.13 billion in Dec. 2022.

The top shareholders of Pfizer are Frank A. D’Amelio, Mikael Dolsten, Albert Bourla, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Street Corp. (STT).

COVID-19 Vaccine

In collaboration with BioNTech SE (BNTX), a German-based biotechnology company, Pfizer developed an mRNA-based vaccine against COVID-19.

On Aug. 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is marketed as Comirnaty. Previously, the vaccine was only approved under emergency use authorization (EUA).

It became the first COVID-19 vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA. The vaccine continues to be available under EUA, including for individuals between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered to millions of people in the U.S. and abroad. Pfizer sales have increased as the U.S. and other nations have administered booster shots to provide people with added protection from the virus.

“Insider” refers to people in senior management positions and members of the board of directors, as well as people or entities that own more than 10% of the company’s stock.

Top 3 Individual/Insider Shareholders

The shares noted below are held directly by individual/insider shareholders. The totals do not include shares held indirectly (through other individuals or entities) nor shares accessible through stock options.

Company insiders must file an SEC Form 4 every time they buy or sell an amount of the company’s stock that is deemed to be material.

As detailed below (and in the section on institutional shareholders), ownership stake is determined using the number of shares outstanding of 5.613 billion. Number of shares owned are as of the shareholder’s most recent transaction or reporting date. Total value is determined as of the stock’s closing price of $51.33 on Dec. 29, 2022.

Frank A. D’Amelio

Ownership stake: 0.009%

Number of shares owned: 555,941 as of Feb. 24, 2022

Total value: $28,536,451

Frank D’Amelio, who retired from Pfizer in May 2022, was chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president of Global Supply for Pfizer. He oversaw the company’s corporate finance functions, which include audit, treasury, tax, insurance, business finance and analytics, and more.

D’Amelio was responsible for leading Pfizer’s acquisition of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, King Pharmaceuticals, Hospira Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Medivation Inc. He also led the spinoff of Zoetis, the company’s animal health business, as well as the sale of its nutrition business.

Before joining Pfizer in 2007, D’Amelio worked for Alcatel-Lucent as chief administrative officer and senior executive vice president of Integration.

Mikael Dolsten

Ownership stake: 0.007%

Number of shares owned: 421,855 as of Nov. 6, 2022

Total value: $21,653,817

Mikael Dolsten is Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical (WRDM). His focus is on developing scientific breakthroughs in small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies, and vaccines.

As president of WRDM, Dolsten oversees all of Pfizer’s research units, including Oncology, Internal Medicine, Inflammation & Immunology, Vaccines, Rare Disease, and the Centers for Therapeutic Innovation.

Before joining Pfizer in 2009, he served as the president of Wyeth Research, and before that, as executive vice president and head of Worldwide Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. Dolsten is the inventor on several patents and has published approximately 150 articles in international journals.

Albert Bourla

Ownership stake: 0.007%

Number of shares owned: 416,036 as of Dec. 12, 2022

Total value: $21,355,127

Albert Bourla is chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer. He has been with the company for more than 25 years. He is committed to understanding patient and healthcare systems needs throughout the world and ensuring access to medicines and vaccines.

As CEO, Bourla has pushed Pfizer into becoming a company that is more science-driven and innovative. In response to the Covid pandemic, he drove an investment of more than $2 billion (refusing public funding) to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in eight months rather than the usual 8-10 years.

Under his leadership, Pfizer next delivered the first FDA-authorized oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Based on this success, he’s taken the same urgent-need approach to therapeutic projects aimed at cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory conditions, and more.

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold 69.31% of Pfizer’s total shares outstanding.

Vanguard Group Inc.

Ownership stake: 8.79%

Number of shares owned: 493,584,761 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Total value: $25.33 billion

Vanguard Group is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with about $8.1 trillion in global assets under management (AUM). The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is one of the company’s largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with about $263 billion in AUM. Pfizer comprises 0.82% of VOO’s holdings.

BlackRock Inc.

Ownership stake: 7.71%

Number of shares owned: 432,615,438 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Total value: $22.2 billion

BlackRock is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $8.5 trillion in AUM. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is one of BlackRock’s largest ETFs with approximately $290.3 billion in AUM. Pfizer comprises 0.89% of IVV’s holdings.

State Street Corp.

Ownership stake: 5.12%

Number of shares owned: 287,612,741 as of Sep. 29, 2022

Total value: $14.76 billion

State Street Corp. owns Pfizer shares via its investment management arm, State Street Global Advisors. State Street is primarily a manager of mutual funds, ETFs, and other assets with approximately $3.3 trillion in AUM. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is one of State Street’s largest ETFs with approximately $360 billion in AUM. Pfizer comprises nearly 0.89% of SPY’s holdings.

What Is Pfizer’s Business Focus? Pfizer is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on driving medical innovations and delivering medicines throughout the world, especially to communities without the level of access to healthcare that others enjoy.

What Vaccines Has Pfizer Created? Pfizer developed in an astonishing eight months a COVID-19 vaccine that’s used by millions across the globe. In addition, in Dec. 2022, the FDA was reviewing its application for a vaccine that could prevent RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in older adults.

Does Pfizer Pay Dividends to Shareholders? Yes. Pfizer is a company that pays shareholders dividends. In fact, it has paid a dividend for the past 337 consecutive quarters. That includes the recently announced cash dividend of $0.41 for the first-quarter of 2023 that’s payable on March 3, 2023. Holders of Pfizer stock as of the market close on Jan. 27, 2023 will receive the dividend.

The Bottom Line

Pfizer, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with headquarters in New York. It developed a successful vaccine against COVID-19.

As of Sep. 2022, Pfizer had revenue of $22.6 billion and net income of $8.6 billion. Its market capitalization in Dec. 2022 was $288.13 billion.