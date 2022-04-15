Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

The oil and gas industry comprises upstream companies that explore and produce energy, midstream pipeline companies that transport and store energy, and downstream companies that refine oil and gas into finished products. Additionally, there are companies that provide oilfield drilling equipment and services. Some also manufacture and maintain equipment used in production. Among the industry’s biggest companies are Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell PLC, U.K.-based BP PLC, and Exxon Mobil Corp.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has disrupted oil supplies and driven prices oil prices sharply higher. In an attempt to bring down gasoline prices, On March 31, President Biden ordered the largest release ever from the U.S. emergency oil reserve. The U.S. will release 1 million barrels per day (B/D) of crude oil starting in May for the following six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Tapping the reserve is expected to provide only modest, short-term relief from rising oil prices and a shortfall in oil supply.

The oil and gas industry is best represented by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). The XLE ETF produced a total return of 60.2% over the past year, outperforming the Russell 1000’s 12.3% total return by a wide margin. These market performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of April 1, 2022.

Here are the top three oil and gas stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum, respectively.

These are the oil and gas stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. A low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated. Profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks,