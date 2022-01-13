Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

The oil and gas penny stock universe is comprised of small companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil and gas products. These stocks typically trade below $5 per share. The oil and gas industry also includes companies that provide drilling and well-maintenance services. Some examples of these penny stocks include Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS), and Falcon Minerals Corp. (FLMN).

Oil and gas penny stocks are generally represented by the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE), though the fund includes many micro- and small-cap stocks that are not considered penny stocks. PSCE has dramatically outperformed the broader market with a total return of 49.1% over the past 12 months, dramatically higher than the 21.9% total return of the Russell 1000 Index. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Jan. 7, 2022.

Here are the top 3 oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.