Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

MSNBC political analyst Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general in the Obama White House, on Tuesday branded the Republican National Committee with a new nickname.

Katyal, appearing on “The Last Word,” repurposed the acronym RNC to mean “Republican National Conspiracy” as he slammed GOPers seeking to whitewash, downplay and cover up the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Katyal also mocked former President Donald Trump’s reported pattern of destroying documents, in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

“I suppose Trump has had stressful work experiences,” Katyal told anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, likening Trump to a “toddler.”

“It must have been frustrating for him to stroll into the White House at 3 p.m. on any given day and find somebody covered his desk with more of that paper with the strange squiggles on it,” he added. “But, you know, you can’t tear it up.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

