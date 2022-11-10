Top NBA Draft prospects from each Power 5 conference

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek tells you which players in the Power 5 conferences you should be watching to make climbs up NBA Draft boards for 2023.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: The college basketball season has tipped off, and NBA fans are able to get an early look at the next wave of NBA talent.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have solidified themselves as the number one and number two favorites, but there are some other young players to keep tabs on. Let’s take a look at some of the top talent from every Power Five conference.

We’ll start with the ACC. Jon Scheyer has put together the top recruiting class in his first year as head coach at Duke. Leading the way is 6 foot 7 guard Dariq Whitehead. The freshman is still coming back from a foot injury but has been able to practice with the team to start the season. Whitehead was a five-star recruit who played at Montverde Academy alongside Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes and is a three-way scorer who can be plugged in at any spot on the perimeter.

Up next in the SEC is another freshman out of Arkansas, Nick Smith Jr. The versatile guard impressed NBA scouts at the McDonald’s All-American Game as a projected top five draft pick entering the season. Smith Jr. is the highest rated recruit Arkansas has ever landed and does it all offensively from making good reads in the lane, hitting floaters with both hands, and knocking down deep 3’s

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Kris Murray, could end up being a first-rounder and is a player to watch in the Big Ten. The Iowa forward is more of a 3-and-D prospect at this point, and don’t be surprised if he makes a solid jump this season. Murray had 14 points and 6 rebounds to start the season and already looks more comfortable in his role on the team.

Baylor has a great track record with producing elite guards in the NBA, and freshman Keyonte George is the next one up. The 19-year-old is confident stepping into his 3-point shot off the pick-and-roll and has great body control around the rim. In his college basketball debut in the Big 12, George posted 13 points and dished out 7 assists.

And, finally, in the Pac-12 is another freshman guard who is a complete dog on the court. UCLA’s Amari Bailey, the 6 foot 4 shooting guard, is stepping into a role at UCLA with an established team and is bringing athleticism and excitement in the open court. The lefty continues to develop his outside shot, but there’s a lot to like about Bailey’s competitive edge.

The NBA draft is still several months away, but we’ll continue to keep tabs on all these prospects coming up. And for continual coverage on college hoops and the NBA draft, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.