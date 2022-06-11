Top Mining Stocks for Q3 2022

Many investors historically have turned to safe haven assets such as precious metals in times of economic and political turmoil. One way to gain exposure is by owning companies in the metals and mining industry, which are involved in the exploration, extraction, and sale of metals and other minerals. These materials are used in a wide range of applications in jewelry making, industry, technology, aviation, aerospace, and more. Some of the industry’s biggest companies globally include Franco-Nevada Corp. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Mining companies have significantly outperformed the broader market in the last year. The benchmark SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), an exchange-traded fund, has provided one-year trailing total returns of 17.3% compared with -3.5% for the Russell 1000 Index. Prices of many commodities, including metals, have soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. This has led to be gains in selected mining stocks.

Here are the top three mining stocks with the best value, the fastest earnings growth, and the most momentum. All figures throughout are as of June 8, 2022.

These are the mining stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.