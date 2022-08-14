Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday

Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are currently sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle.

That number has a potential to grow on Monday when a top Michigan target is going to make his college decision. Four-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be making his college announcement on Monday.

Sadiq, who plays for Skyline Senior (Idaho), has a final three of Michigan, Iowa State, and Washington.

The 6-foot-3 athlete has the ability to play defensive back in college, but he is coming off of a monster year in 2021 where he caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards, and 19 scores as a receiver.

Gabe Brooks, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports had a little scouting breakdown for the two-way player.

A three-sport athlete with ample snaps on both sides of the ball and the potential to play either way at the high-major level explain the meteoric ascension of Sadiq. Around 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Sadiq caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns, ran for two scores, and added two interceptions on defense in 2021. He also plays basketball and recently posted an impressive 11.04 100-meter time. Sadiq’s size and on-field profile project particularly well to the defensive back seven, but his offensive skill may dictate remaining on that side of the ball.

According to 247Sports composite Sadiq is the 308th-ranked recruit in the county and the No. 1 recruit in Idaho.

The Wolverines are familiar recruiting in Idaho after they landed tight end Colston Loveland during the 2022 cycle. Loveland was a top prospect in Idaho last season.

Jay Harbaugh and Ron Bellamy have been the main recruiters who are trying to lure Sadiq to Ann Arbor. His last official visit came on June 24th and it appears that Michigan has a real chance in this one.

There is currently one crystal ball in for Sadiq, and it’s to Iowa State from a Cyclones’ insider.

