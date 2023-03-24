Top Michigan 2024 quarterback target Jadyn Davis sets decision date

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-03-24 16:01:52 -0500’) }}
football
The race for 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is winding down, as a top five and decision date has been announced.
Davis took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce his top five which includes the Wolverines as well as a decision date which is set for March 31, the day before the Wolverines’ spring game.
He is set to make his announcement at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Davis is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor where the family had some quality time with both Jim Harbaugh and new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell.
Where things stand right now, Davis currently has a 100% prediction rate to the Wolverines according to Rivals’ FutureCast.
