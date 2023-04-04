Top Materials Stocks for April 2023

Top materials stocks this month include Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMETF), Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML), and Snowline Gold Corp. (SNWGF), the prices of which have each more than doubled in the last year.

The materials sector includes companies that discover, develop, and process raw materials used in industries such as steelmaking, farming, and construction. Materials stocks include manufacturers of plastics, fertilizers, paper, concrete, and metals. Prominent companies include Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), and DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD).

The prices of several metals and agricultural products climbed in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global trade and markets, fueling rallies in selected materials stocks. Prices have since pulled back as markets have adapted and a global campaign of interest rate hikes has tempered demand.

Materials stocks, represented by the benchmark Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB), fell 10% over the past 12 months, about in line with the Russell 1000 Index’s 11% decline.

Here are the top three materials stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data in the tables below is as of March 31.

Best Value Materials Stocks

These are the materials stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.