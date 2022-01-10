Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for January 2022

The marijuana industry consists of companies directly related to the research, development, and distribution of cannabis products, as well as companies that indirectly support these operations. Traditional stock market indices such as the Nasdaq continue to include more companies from the marijuana industry, as a growing number of regions around the world legalize marijuana. The number of U.S. states that permit marijuana use in some form increased to 36 after voters in several states approved marijuana legalization initiatives on their ballots in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Some of the Nasdaq-listed marijuana companies include Tilray Inc. (TLRY) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI). Many of these companies have managed to maintain fast revenue growth in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marijuana stocks, as represented by the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), an exchange-traded fund, have significantly underperformed the broader market. MJ has provided a total return of -21.7% over the past 12 months, well below the benchmark Russell 1000 Index’s total return of 26.5%. These performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Here are the top three marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

These are the marijuana stocks trading on the Nasdaq exchange with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in the early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business’s value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves, or returns to, profitability. The P/S ratio shows how much you’re paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.