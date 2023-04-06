Top Industrial Stocks for April 2023

Top industrial sector stocks this month include Ardmore Shipping Corp., CECO Environmental Corp., and Exro Technologies, the prices of which have all doubled in the past year while the broader market has slipped.

The sector includes companies that produce machinery, equipment, and supplies used in construction and manufacturing, as well as companies that provide related services. Major companies include Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), and 3M Co. (MMM). The industrial sector also includes airlines, such as United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Industrial stocks, represented by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), have fallen 2% compared with the 9% decline in the Russell 1000’s during the past 12 months.

Here are the top three industrial stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of April 5.

Best Value Industrial Stocks

These are the industrial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.