Top Healthcare Stocks for January 2022

Healthcare, one of the largest and most complex sectors, is composed of a broad range of companies that sell medical products and services. The healthcare sector includes companies that sell drugs, medical devices, and insurance, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers. Some of the largest healthcare companies in the world include UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Abbvie Inc. (ABBV).

The healthcare sector has caught investors’ attention since some of these companies have received regulatory approval for drugs to treat COVID-19 and begun distributing vaccines, and others are rushing to develop and win approval for new COVID-19 drugs. There are also companies involved in various other ways with combating the pandemic, such as supplying products to test for and manage treatments of the virus.

Healthcare stocks have matched the performance of the broader market. In this story, the sector is represented by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), an exchange-traded fund (ETF). XLV’s total return was 27.2% over the past 12 months, the same as the Russell 1000’s total return, as of Dec. 23, 2021. The statistics in the tables below are also as of Dec. 23, 2021.

Here are the top three healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

These are the healthcare stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.