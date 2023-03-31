Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2023

Healthcare Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) 4.32 0.9 307.5 89Bio Inc. (ETNB) 16.35 0.9 294.9 Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA) 20.35 1.6 283.2 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A -12.5 Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) N/A N/A -7.7

Source: YCharts

Ardelyx Inc.: Ardelyx is a maker of biotechnological drugs to correct metabolism disorders and imbalances. Shares dropped 75% from $7.70 to $1.93 in July 2021 after the FDA rejected the company’s request to expand the label of its drug tenapanor. The company is appealing the decision, and its shares have jumped several times in the last year on favorable developments.

89Bio Inc.: 89Bio is a biopharmaceutical firm that creates drug treatments for liver and metabolic disorders. In late March, the company sold 16.9 million shares to raise about $275 million as part of a secondary offering.

Verona Pharma PLC: Verona is a British biopharma company that develops and markets therapeutics for respiratory diseases.

Key Trends in Healthcare

The pandemic and technological advances have accelerated several key trends across the healthcare sector that provide potential opportunities for investors, among them telehealth and healthcare wearables.

Telehealth: Telehealth connects patients with health professionals using video calls and health apps. Such services allow people in less-served regional areas or those who can’t easily travel to access medical advice in their homes or workplaces.

A survey conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center showed that 63% of respondents had used telehealth as a preventative service, for a prescription refill, or for a routine visit for a chronic illness. Moreover, eight in 10 surveyed said their primary health issue was resolved and that they would likely use telehealth in the future. Investors can gain exposure to telehealth through stocks including Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Doximity Inc. (DOCS), and American Well Corp. (AMWL).

Healthcare Wearables: Wearable electronic devices allow consumers or patients to wear technology that collects their personal health and fitness data. Healthcare wearables can send a user’s health information in real-time to a doctor or other health professional for regular monitoring.

Some of the more popular healthcare wearable devices are smart health watches, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, blood pressure monitors, and biosensors. A survey conducted by Insider Intelligence found U.S. consumers’ use of healthcare wearables increased to 33% in 2022 from 9% four years earlier. Key stocks involved in healthcare wearables include Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (WHSI), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Advantages of Healthcare Stocks

An aging baby boomer population creating additional demand for medical products and services underpins growth expectations for the healthcare sector. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028.

