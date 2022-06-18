Top Gun Director Kosinski Bringing Pitt Car Movie ‘In-Camera Thrills’ – The Hamden Journal

Fresh from box office triumph with Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski promises similar “in-camera action” on his forthcoming racing car movie.

Kosinski says he will be using effects created solely by the camera — to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph, in the film with the working title of Formula One – to star Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

“Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated by audiences,” he told The Wrap.

“It’s almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people almost haven’t seen a lot of it. They’re so used to CGI [computer-generated images] being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative. That’s exactly the approach for Formula One … to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It’s going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me.”

The film will see Pitt star as a driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising rookie. Ehren Kruger is writing the script, while Top Gun‘s Jerry Bruckheimer is producing alongside Plan B.

While there is a long list of racing car films, US interest in the sport has been piqued by the success of Netflix fly-on-the-wall series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, an intimate look at the battles between drivers and principals on and off the track.

Apple won a battle for the rights to Formula One and has committed to a cinema release before putting it on its streaming service.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is on course to become the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career, with a box office now surpassing $800million worldwide since its release late last month.