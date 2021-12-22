Top Growth Stocks for January 2022

Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. They generally don’t pay dividends at this stage, since all earnings are usually reinvested back into the business to generate even more earnings or revenue in the future.

The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains. Classic examples of growth stocks include Meta (FB), formerly Facebook, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Growth stocks, as represented by the Russell 1000 Growth Index, have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year. The Growth Index has provided a total return of 26.3% over the past 12 months, just above the benchmark Russell 1000 index’s 25.5% total return, as of Dec. 16, 2021. All statistics in the tables below are also as of Dec. 16, 2021.

Here are the top three stocks with the fastest earnings per share (EPS) growth, the top three stocks with the fastest sales growth, and the top three stocks ranked according to a 50/50 weighting of their combined EPS and sales growth.

Top Growth Stocks by EPS Growth

These are the stocks with the highest year-over-year (YOY) EPS growth for the most recent quarter. Rising earnings show that a company’s business is growing and is generating more money that it can reinvest or return to shareholders. Companies with quarterly EPS of more than 2,500% were excluded as outliers.