Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

The top growth stocks this month are a diverse bunch, and include up-and-coming electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group Inc, airline Copa Holdings SA, and one of the world’s largest oil tanker

companies, Frontline PLC. These companies have above-average revenue and earnings growth driven by underlying fundamentals or industry dynamics, and investors in these companies have been rewarded with double-digit returns year to date.

These names have outperformed both the Russell 1000 Index, up 7% this year, and the Russell 1000 Growth Index, up 14%. While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment.

We look below at the top growth stocks in three categories: fastest earnings-per-share (EPS) growth, fastest sales growth, and combined EPS and sales growth. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

Top Growth Stocks by EPS Growth

These are the stocks with the highest year-over-year (YOY) EPS growth for the most recent quarter.

Rising earnings show that a company’s business is growing and generating more money that it can reinvest or return to shareholders. Companies with quarterly EPS growth of more than 2,500% were excluded as outliers.