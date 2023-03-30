Top Gold Stocks for Q2 2023

Gold prices rose 7% in March as investors flocked to safe havens after the collapse of multiple mid-size banks shook markets. That strength was reflected in some of the precious metal sector’s stocks.

Top-performing gold industry stocks heading into the second quarter include Snowlike Gold Inc., Lundin Gold Inc., and Alamos Gold Inc., whose share prices rose in the past year even as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a key sector benchmark, fell 17% and the Russell 1000 Index dropped by 15%.

Here are the top gold stocks in each of three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most price momentum. All data below is as of March 21.

Best Value Gold Stocks

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Value investors say that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value—in this case, as measured by its P/E ratio—then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

These are the gold stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.