‘Top Gear’ Postponed By BBC Following Andrew Flintoff Crash – The Hamden Journal

The BBC has confirmed that Top Gear has been put on hold following the Andrew Flintoff crash, with a decision on the show’s future set to be made “later this year.”

The BBC said it would be “inappropriate” to continue filming on the latest season of one of its most popular shows after a crash last December in which the former England cricketer had to be airlifted to hospital.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery,” said a BBC statement. “We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year.”

The Times has reported that Flintoff is quitting the show he has presented with Paddy McGuinness since 2019.

Producer BBC Studios also said it had concluded an investigation into the accident that happened at Top Gear’s test track in Surrey and that the production team were being supported. A further healthy and safety review is to come later this year.

Flintoff, who took on multiple daredevil stunts, had been in accidents prior to the December crash. In 2019, he crashed into a market stall in Nottinghamshire and also had a potentially serious accident during a drag race when he lost control at 124mph while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. He was unharmed in both instances.

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond suffered serious injuries while filming at Elvington in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks.