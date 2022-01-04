Top Financial Stocks for January 2022

The financial sector is comprised of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo Co. (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Financial stocks, represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), have outperformed the broader market, with a total return of 36.7% compared to the Russell 1000’s total return of 27.2% over the past 12 months. These performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Dec. 23, 2021.

Here are the top three financial stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the financial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.