Top ExxonMobil Shareholders

ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) is a multinational company that engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. It also manufactures fuels, lubricants, and chemicals. ExxonMobil operates three core business units: Upstream; Downstream; and Chemical.

The top shareholders of ExxonMobil are Andrew P. Swiger, Darren W. Woods, Neil W. Duffin, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and State Street Corp.

ExxonMobil recently announced that it created a new business to commercialize low-carbon technology solutions, including carbon capture and storage. The new business is ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions and plans to invest $3 billion on lower emission energy solutions through 2025.

ExxonMobil’s 12-month revenue was $285.6 billion for FY 2021. The company’s market cap was about $325 billion as of February 2022.

“Insider” refers to people in senior management positions and members of the board of directors, as well as people or entities that own more than 10% of the company’s stock. In this context, it has nothing to do with insider trading.

Top 3 Individual Insider Shareholders

Andrew P. Swiger

Andrew Swiger owned a total of 1.2 million ExxonMobil shares, representing 0.03% of the company’s total shares outstanding. Swiger has been a senior vice president since 2009 and principal financial officer since 2013. Prior to that, he served as president of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing between 2006 and 2009, and as executive vice president of ExxonMobil Production Co. from 2004 to 2006. Swiger has served in various other roles since he first joined the company in 1978 as an operations engineer.

Darren W. Woods

Darren Woods owned a total of 1.0 million ExxonMobil shares, representing 0.02% of the company’s total shares outstanding. Woods is chair and chief executive officer (CEO), roles he has held since January 1, 2017. Prior to that, he served as president and as a member of the board of directors after being elected to those roles in January 2016. He served as senior vice president between 2014 and 2016, and as company vice president and as president of ExxonMobil Refining and Supply Co. from 2012 to 2014. Woods has served in numerous other roles for the company since first joining Exxon Co. International in 1992 as a planning analyst.

Neil W. Duffin

Neil W. Duffin owned a total of 627.8 thousand ExxonMobil shares, representing 0.01% of the company’s total shares outstanding. Duffin is president of ExxonMobil Global Projects Co., a role he has held since January 1, 2017. He also was appointed vice president of the company at that time. Prior to that, he served in a number of roles, including as president of ExxonMobil Development Co., and as vice president of ExxonMobil Production Co. Duffin joined Mobil Oil Corp. in 1979, which later merged with Exxon to become ExxonMobil.

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold more than 51% of ExxonMobil’s total shares outstanding.

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owned 353 million shares of ExxonMobil, representing 8.34% of total shares outstanding as of Q1 2022. Vanguard is known for its line of low-cost mutual funds and ETFs, with over $6.5 trillion in global assets under management (AUM) as of 2022. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is one of the company’s largest ETFs with about $199 billion in AUM. ExxonMobil comprises less than 0.85% of VOO’s holdings.

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 283.3 million shares of ExxonMobil, representing 6.6% of total shares outstanding, as of February 2022. The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $8.68 trillion in AUM. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is among one of BlackRock’s largest ETFs with approximately $254 billion in AUM. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.3% of IVV’s holdings.

State Street Corp.

State Street owns 252.1 million shares of ExxonMobil, representing 5.7% of total shares outstanding as of February 2022. The company is primarily a manager of mutual funds, ETFs, and other assets with approximately $3.5 trillion in AUM. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is among one of State Street’s largest ETFs with approximately $339 billion in AUM. ExxonMobil comprises 0.7% of SPY’s total holdings.