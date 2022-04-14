Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. (CVX) and ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM).

Oil and gas prices have spiked recently due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude oil prices have jumped to more than $100 per barrel, the highest level since 2014. In response to the crisis, Germany has halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which was expected to double the flow of Russian gas to Germany.

Energy stocks, as represented by an exchange-traded fund (ETF)—the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)—have dramatically outperformed the broader market, posting a total return of 56.2% over the past 12 months compared to the Russell 1000 Index’s total return of 13.1%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of March 18, 2022.

Below are the top three energy stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the energy stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.