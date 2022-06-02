Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it’s used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission. The largest names in the sector include Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Australia-based OZ Minerals Ltd., and China-based Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.
Copper stocks, represented by the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), have performed on par with the broader market. COPX has provided a total return of -2.7% over the past 12 months, the same as the -2.7% total return of the Russell 1000. For context, the price of copper, as represented by the Bloomberg Copper Subindex, is down 8.0% over the past year. These market performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of May 30, 2022.
Here are the top 3 copper stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. These are stocks of companies that mine for copper, rather than futures that track the copper commodity.
These are the copper stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value Copper Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)
|CA$15.69
|CA$1.4
|5.3
|Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN.TO)
|CA$11.26
|CA$8.8
|6.7
|Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CPPMF)
|2.17
|0.5
|9.7
Source: YCharts
- Ero Copper Corp.: Ero Copper is a Canada-based mining company that engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver in mining locations primarily in Brazil. The company also has shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the U.S. under the ticker ERO.
- Lundin Mining Corp.: Lundin Mining is a Canada-based company that engages in the mining and exploration of copper, zinc, gold, and nickel and other metals as well as the development of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, Portugal, Sweden, and the U.S. It also trades over the counter (OTC) in the U.S. under the ticker LUNMF. Lundin Mining announced in late April that it completed its acquisition of Josemaria Resources Inc. The agreement to acquire Josemaria was first announced in December 2021 with an implied equity value of approximately CA$625 million ($485 million).
- Copper Mountain Mining Corp.: Copper Mountain Mining is a Canada-based developer of mineral properties focused on copper mining. The company’s flagship Copper Mountain mine is located in southern British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining announced in early May that Don Strickland was reappointed as chief operating officer (COO) from executive vice president of Sustainability. In addition to leading Operations and Technical services, Strickland will continue overseeing Sustainability and People functions for the company.
These are the top copper stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly YOY percentage revenue growth and their most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth. Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one or the other figure unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of over 2,500% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest Growing Copper Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN.TO)
|CA$11.26
|CA$8.8
|161.2
|45.5
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)
|CA$36.62
|CA$25.3
|166.8
|33.4
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
|39.08
|56.7
|116.7
|36.1
Source: YCharts
- Lundin Mining Corp.: See above for company description.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals is a Canada-based mining company that explores for and produces copper, nickel, gold, silver, zinc, and acid. First Quantum operates mines in countries including Turkey, Spain, Finland, and Zambia. It also has shares that trade OTC in the U.S. under the ticker FQVLF. The company announced in early May the appointment of Tristan Pascall to chief executive officer (CEO). He replaces Philip Pascall, who is retiring from the CEO position but will continue as chairman of the board.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: Freeport-McMoRan engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company has mining operations in both North and South America as well as Indonesia.
These are the copper stocks that had the best returns or smallest declines in total return over the past 12 months out of the companies we looked at.
|Copper Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)
|28.07
|5.6
|57.0
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)
|CA$36.62
|CA$25.3
|23.3
|Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)
|61.78
|47.8
|-5.2
|Russell 1000
|N/A
|N/A
|-2.7
|Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
|N/A
|N/A
|-2.7
Source: YCharts
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.: Turquoise Hill Resources is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral and metal properties in Asia and Australia. Its principal property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in southern Mongolia.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: See above for company description.
- Southern Copper Corp.: Southern Copper is a mining company that produces copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals. The company has mining operations in Peru and Mexico. Southern Mining confirmed on June 1 that a fire broke out on the previous day at its Los Chancas project in Peru. A fire at another company’s mine in the area broke out around the same time. Both fires occurred amid intensifying protests against mines in Peru as protesters demand more benefits from the mining industry.
The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. While we believe the information provided herein is reliable, we do not warrant its accuracy or completeness. The views and strategies described on our content may not be suitable for all investors. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, all comments, opinions, and analyses contained within our content are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment, or strategy.
editorial policy.