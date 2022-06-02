Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it’s used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission. The largest names in the sector include Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Australia-based OZ Minerals Ltd., and China-based Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.

Copper stocks, represented by the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), have performed on par with the broader market. COPX has provided a total return of -2.7% over the past 12 months, the same as the -2.7% total return of the Russell 1000. For context, the price of copper, as represented by the Bloomberg Copper Subindex, is down 8.0% over the past year. These market performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of May 30, 2022.

Here are the top 3 copper stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. These are stocks of companies that mine for copper, rather than futures that track the copper commodity.

These are the copper stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.