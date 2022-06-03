Top Communications Stocks for June 2022

The communications sector is composed of a broad range of companies that sell phone and internet services via traditional landline, broadband, or wireless. The communications sector also includes companies that are major creators and producers of movies, television shows, and other content. Well-known companies in the communications sector include Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook), Comcast Corp., and T-Mobile US Inc.

Communications stocks, represented by a benchmark exchange-traded fund (ETF)—The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC)—have significantly underperformed the broader market as represented by the Russell 1000 Index. XLC has provided a total return of -24.1% over the past 12 months, behind the benchmark Russell 1000 Index’s total return of -7.0%. These market performance figures and all statistics in the tables below are as of May 20, 2022.

Here are the top three communications stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the communications stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.