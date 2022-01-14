Top Coffee Stocks for Q1 2022

The coffee industry is a complex and multilayered one, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). There is no single sector or ETF for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found both in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. In general, retailers and coffee shops are part of the consumer discretionary group, and producers and packaged food companies are part of the consumer staples group.

The consumer staples sector has underperformed the consumer discretionary sector, which has slightly underperformed the broader market. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has posted a 19.2% total return, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has provided a total return of 21.4%. By comparison, the Russell 1000 has risen 21.9%. These market performance numbers and all statistics in the tables below are as of Jan. 7, 2022.

Here are the top 3 coffee stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the coffee stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.