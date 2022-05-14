Top Clinton allies leave Black Lives Matter board

Two top allies of Bill and Hillary Clinton have left positions with the board of the National Black Lives Matter nonprofit, records show.

Minyon Moore and Marc Elias, who were listed as board members of the organization in February tax filings, were absent from registration forms submitted in Florida and Oklahoma on behalf of the group on April 28, the Washington Examiner reported.

Elias, head of the Elias Law Group, served as general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and was responsible for hiring Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm credited with creating the infamous Steele Dossier. Moore previously served as former President Clinton’s last White House Political Affairs Director.

“It is important to note the Elias Law Group is a firm with a laser focus on electing Democrats and pushing the progressive agenda,” Tom Anderson, director of the Government Integrity Project, a watchdog group, told the Examiner. “This makes their disappearance from the latest BLM Global Network Foundation filings a pivotal moment, probably foreshadowing the total collapse of what is left of the organization.”

The departures come as the Black Lives Matter national organization has been marred by scandal. BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ — a self-described “trained Marxist” — was busted for going on a multimillion dollar property buying binge as the group’s eponymous protests engulfed the country.

The Clinton-world departures come as the organization prepares to file federal tax forms with the IRS next week, which will reveal how it spent $90 million in 2020. Khan-Cullors has previously warned the disclosures were “triggering” and made members of her group “unsafe.”