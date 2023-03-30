Top CD Rates Today, March 29

If you’re looking for a 1-year certificate of deposit (CD), today’s news may be welcome. The best rate among nationally-available 12-month CDs jumped 5 basis points. You can now earn 5.25% APY on the popular product.

But the top rate for a 3-month CD tumbled a quarter of a percentage point today. And the best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today remains 5.50%, which you’ll find at only one nationally-available financial institution.

Key Takeaways The top rate for a 1-year CD rose to 5.25% APY today.

Yesterday’s 3-month CD rate leader dropped its rate, leaving the best APY on that term at 4.75%.

Best rate on any CD: 5.50% APY, once again.

Leading rates for jumbo CDs held fast, with top rates of 5.25% on multiple terms.

CD rates are largely now in a holding pattern, a week after the Federal Reserve’s last interest-rate hike. The biggest mover today was Teachers Federal Credit Union, which exited the top spot for a 3-month CD rate, leaving the title to Umbrella Bank with a 4.75% APY.

Among the leaders for the high-demand 1-year CD term, MYSB Direct elbowed out Rising Bank with a 5.25% APY—the best you’ll find on a nationally-available 1-year CD.

All the other leading rates remain unchanged. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That’s available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.

If you’re looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the MYSB 1-year or the 9-month CD from Brilliant Bank are your best bets, rate-wise. Both pay 5.25% APY.

The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.