The most you can earn on a nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) from a bank improved in a couple of terms today, while dropping in two of the longer terms.

Overall, however, you can still earn more from a national credit union on most terms, enjoying a rate between 5.00% and 5.50% APY in every term except 10-year maturities. That 5.50% rate is in fact the top rate you’ll get on any CD today, and it’s from Credit Human credit union.

Key Takeaways Top rates offered by banks for our 6-month and 2-year CD categories rose to 5.10% and 5.13% APY, respectively.

The top bank 4-year and 5-year CD rates dropped to 4.55% and 4.50% APY, respectively.

5.50% is still the best rate you’ll get on any CD, and, like most of the top rates, it comes from a credit union.

Jumbo CD rate leaders didn’t budge from yesterday.

Today’s top 6-month rate from a nationwide bank climbed to 5.10% APY, offered by Brilliant Bank for those willing willing to invest for nine months. Yesterday the top rate in the 6-month bank tier was 5.01% APY.

North American Savings Bank also unveiled new rates today, taking top honors for a nationally available 2-year CD that’s paying 5.13% APY. It offers a slight improvement over yesterday’s 5.10% APY rate leader.

But among longer-term certificates, the top bank rates stumbled, with Seattle Bank reducing its 4-year and 5-year returns. The 4-year bank leader is now Crescent Bank at 4.55% APY, down from Seattle Bank’s 4.65% APY, and in the 5-year term, the top bank rate is 4.50% APY, offered by BMO Harris. Seattle Bank had been paying 4.70% APY on 5-year certificates.

Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point Wednesday, most top rates on CDs have shown little movement so far. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That’s available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.

Jumbo CDs are meanwhile moving even less. The rate leader there continues to be Finworth, offering savers 5.25% APY on 12-17 month certificates with a $50,000 minimum deposit. If you have $100,000 and prefer a different term, KS State Bank is offering that same APY on 9-month CDs, while Quorum Federal Credit Union is paying that rate on 3-year certificates.