Top CD Rates Today, March 23

Despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates yesterday, the top certificate of deposit (CD) rates are mostly holding steady so far, with the best rate for a CD of any term sitting at 5.50%. In fact, the top rate for a 1-year CD is lower today.

Key Takeaways The top rate for a 1-year CD fell to 5.20% from 5.35% yesterday.

The best rate for a CD of any term is 5.50%, unchanged from yesterday.

All other top rates held fast.

It’s only one day since the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates 0.25%, and there still may be more changes to the top CD rates in the coming days.

The only shift in the landscape is that Sun Canyon Bank pulled its term-leading 1-year CD, which was paying 5.35%. At the same time, Rising Bank raised its rate to 5.20%, taking the new lead in the 1-year term. That’s also now the best rate you’ll find on any CD offered by a bank.

When you factor in credit unions, the best-paying CD still comes from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union that’s open to customers across the country. It’s offering 5.50% APY on your choice of term between 24 and 35 months, with a minimum deposit of $500.

Jumbo CDs are also in a holding pattern. Finworth is paying 5.25% APY on 12-17 month certificates with a $50,000 minimum deposit; with $100,000, you can earn that same rate on a 9-month CD from KS State Bank or a 3-year CD from Quorum Federal Credit Union.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter of a percentage point yesterday afternoon. Banks and credit unions both often price in upcoming Fed hikes, so the news yesterday may have already been reflected in CD rates. Other institutions may still announce rate increases in the coming days.