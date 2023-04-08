Top CD Rates Today, April 7

After holding on to its rate crown for more than a month, the top-paying nationwide CD dropped its market-leading rate today. But the news isn’t all bad, as a new contender has entered the void, offering the same top rate, though on a slightly shorter term. So the top rate on any CD right now is 5.50% on a 19-month certificate from Hyperion Bank.

The CD rate landscape saw another improvement today as well. Newtek Bank has joined the leaderboard with its term-leading 5.00% APY on a 3-month certificate. The top annual percentage yield (APY) on these short-term CDs was 4.75% APY yesterday.

Key Takeaways The top 3-month and 18-month rates were each boosted a quarter percentage point today.

Four more CDs that pay at least 5.25% APY are available today.

The 2-year and 3-year terms lost a little ground, with the top-billed rates declining from 5.50% to 5.35% APY.

The most you can earn on any term continues to be 5.50% APY, but now on a 19-month term.

Jumbo CD rates held their ground, with a top yield of 5.25% in two terms.

Credit Human, a nationally available credit union, had been offering 5.50% APY on certificates with terms of 24 to 35 months since March 3. Today it reduced that rate to 5.35% APY. But that’s still enough to co-lead the 2-year term with Langley Federal Credit Union, whose 5.35% APY rate is available for a 22-month certificate. And it’s also still the highest rate available on in our 3-year CD category.

Meanwhile, Hyperion Bank has stepped up, offering 5.50% APY on a special 19-month promotional certificate. Though it’s implied this is a limited-time offer, Hyperion has not disclosed an expiration date. For now, Hyperion enjoys top honors for the highest nationally available CD rate in any term.

Not all of the news was in the top-rate spots. There was also upward movement among the second and third ranks. There are now 14 certificates paying at least 5.25% APY, while yesterday there were only 10. You can now also earn 5.00% APY or better in every single term from 3 months to 3 years.

Jumbo CD rates marked time today, with the top rate remaining 5.25% in the 6-month and 18-month terms. As is often the case, you can earn more with a standard CD in most terms.

Rate moves by the Federal Reserve in coming months are extremely uncertain right now, but most market forecasters expect the Fed rate will rise only slightly higher, and could perhaps be pulled back before 2023 ends. For that reason, it might be wise to lock in an attractive CD rate soon that you’ll be able to enjoy for months or years to come, regardless of Fed decisions.