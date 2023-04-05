Top CD Rates Today, April 4

CD shoppers looking for a great return on CDs that lock up their money for less than a year got a bit of good news today. There are now three financial institutions that offer 5.25% APY on 7- to 9-month terms. That’s the same rate you can get on three CDs in our 18-month category, but you can obviously get out of them much sooner.

Otherwise, top rates stayed the same. The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today is still 5.50%, which you’ll find at only one nationally-available credit union. This rate applies to CDs of 24 to 35 months (you can choose the term).

CD rates have risen dramatically throughout 2022 and 2023. But the past several days have seen a few rate drops. And with the chance that the Federal Reserve will slow or stop rate hikes this year, we may see less movement, if not more rate drops. Locking in a good CD rate now could pay off in a few months or years from now.

Key Takeaways Three financial institutions now offer 5.25% APY on CDs in our 6-month category—the same rate you can get on an 18-month CD.

The top rate for any CD today is still 5.50% APY, which you can get on a 2-year term.

Jumbo CD rates still top out at 5.25%, when you can get on multiple terms.

The best rate you can get from a bank CD is 5.25% on 9-month and 18-month terms.

The most you can earn on any CD term is 5.50% APY, and it’s been that way since March 3. That’s available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union. It applies to terms between 24 and 35 months (your choice).

Most of the top CD rates are offered by credit unions. We only include credit unions in our analysis that allow anyone to join, though that usually involves joining a nonprofit organization for a small fee.

If you’re specifically looking for a bank, though, you can still get that very good 5.25% APY on 9-month and 15-month CDs. Jumbo CDs, which require $50,000 or more for a minimum deposit, can also earn up to 5.25% on multiple terms, but you can always find a better rate in a CD that doesn’t market itself as jumbo (but will still accept very large deposits).