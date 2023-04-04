Top CD Rates Today, April 3

There were several changes among the best 1-year CD rates to start April, with the best rate dropping to 5.20% today, down from 5.25% on Friday. Other 1-year rates fell below 5.00%, while some edged slightly higher. The highest rate for a regular 5-year CD dropped to 4.68% today, down from 5.00% at the end of last week. All other terms saw top rates unchanged.

The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today is still 5.50%, which you’ll find at only one nationally-available credit union. This rate applies to CDs of 24 to 35 months (you can choose the term). The next best rate on any regular CD is 5.25%, which you can get on a 6-month or 18-month CD. The latter term offers several options.

CD rates have risen dramatically throughout 2022 and 2023. But with the chance that the Federal Reserve hits the brakes on rate hikes this year, we may see less movement, if not more rate drops. Locking in a good CD rate now could pay off in a few months or years from now.

The most you can earn on any CD term is 5.50% APY, and it’s been that way since March 3. That’s available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union. It applies to terms between 24 and 35 months.

Most of the top CD rates are offered by credit unions. We only include credit unions in our analysis that allow anyone to join, though that usually involves joining a nonprofit organization for a small fee.

If you have the money for a jumbo CD—$50,000 or more for a minimum deposit—the top rates increased on 1-year, 2-year, 4-year, and 5-year jumbo CDs today. Lafayette Federal Credit Union now offers between 4.84% and 5.15% APY on select jumbo terms: one year, two years, four years, and five years. The top rate offered on any jumbo CD is still 5.25%—that’s for a 6-month, 18-month, or 3-year jumbo CD.