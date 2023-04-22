Top CD Rates Today, April 21

You have a fleeting opportunity today to get a certificate of deposit (CD) with a market-leading 5.50% APY, but it will unfortunately evaporate by the end of the work day. INOVA Federal Credit Union has a 20-month promotional certificate paying that rate, but it is pulling the offer at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The former rate leader, Langley Federal Credit Union, is still offering 5.35% APY on a 22-month term.

INOVA has a second special CD, paying 5.25% on 11 months, which also expires today. The addition of these two certificates brings our total number of CDs paying at least 5.25% APY up to 10.

Key Takeaways Today’s top nationally available rate across all CD terms rose to 5.50% APY, available on a 20-month certificate, but the limited-time offer expires at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can now earn at least 5.25% APY on 10 different CDs in our rankings, up from eight yesterday.

A rate of at least 5.00% APY continues to be available in every term from 3 months to 3 years.

The most you can earn on jumbo CDs has held steady for more than two weeks.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again in less than two weeks, but this is still a good time to lock in record-high CD rates.

INOVA and Langley, as well as all of the credit unions in our rankings, are open to online customers nationwide. Most of the included credit unions make it just as easy to join as a bank, and all are covered by the same $250,000 in federal deposit insurance as banks. The only difference is that the coverage is provided by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA), which is the credit union equivalent of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).