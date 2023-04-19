Top Biotech Stocks for Q2 2023

Biotech companies, including Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mersana Therapeutics Inc., and Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., are leading peers in revenue growth within an industry that has sustained overall performance following slowing vaccine demand.

The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index has fallen about 4% in the past 12 months, compared with a 7% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.

We look at the top three biotech stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. The data are as of April 14.

Best Value Biotech Stocks

These are the biotech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.