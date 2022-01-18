Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. These products must go through rigorous, costly, and time-consuming trials before potentially obtaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. The industry includes smaller start-up companies with recent traction as well as large, well-established corporations that aim to develop a range of drugs and technologies. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

During the past year, biotech stocks, as represented by the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), have posted a total return of -12.8%, significantly below the Russell 1000’s total return of 21.0% as of Jan. 13, 2022. Data from the “value” section below are as of Jan. 14, while all other data below are as of Jan. 13, 2022.

Here are the top biotech stocks with the best value, the fastest earnings growth, and the most momentum.

These are the biotech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business’s value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves, or returns to, profitability. The price-to-sales ratio shows how much you’re paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.