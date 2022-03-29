Top American Taylor Fritz says former UM tennis player helping push him to new heights

For years now, Taylor Fritz, the laid-back Californian with the monster serve, has been considered one of the best hopes to be “The Next Great American” tennis player.

Ever since winning the 2015 U.S. Open junior title, the expectation has been that Fritz might become the first U.S. male to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open. Although there have been plenty of talented Americans in men’s tennis over the past two decades, none has won a Major.

Last year, for the first time since rankings began in the early 1970s, there was no American in the men’s Top 30.

Fritz is doing his part to end that drought. He entered the Miami Open ranked a career-high No. 13 after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and a spectacular two weeks at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. He beat world No.7 Andrey Rublev in the semifinals there, and then knocked off 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the final, breaking his Spaniard’s 20-match win streak.

He became the first American to win a Masters event since John Isner won in Miami in 2018.

Fritz, 24, admits he surprised himself with the title, which he celebrated by going to In-and-Out Burgers and ordering a double-double with animal style fries and a root beer.

“When I won my first challengers in California when I was 17, that’s also where I went, when I won my first-ever pro tournament, that’s where I went, so I had to go to In-and-Out,” Fritz said, smiling.

Now, Fritz is attempting to conquer one of the more difficult feats in tennis – “The Sunshine Double” — winning back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami.

Only 10 players have ever done it, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Kim Clijsters and Steffi Graf. The last one was Victoria Azarenka in 2016.

It isn’t easy to switch from the desert California climate to the hot and humid conditions in Miami, where the court speed is slower. The ambiance is also different. The Indian Wells crowds are reserved, the Miami crowds boisterous.

So far, Fritz is handing the transition with relative ease. He advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open on Monday with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win over his close friend and fellow American Tommy Paul. Fritz and Paul have been friends since the junior circuit, and he said he was happy to get that match over with.

“My body is feeling it a bit, but I’m playing good, my confidence is high, so I want to keep riding it out as much as possible,” Fritz said. “I keep telling myself to not be satisfied with doing well in Indian Wells, I want to do well here.”

He said one reason for his breakthrough season is former University of Miami player Michael Russell, who is one of Fritz’s coaches, along with Paul Annacone. Russell has been traveling with Fritz this year.

“What he really brings is that extra push to my training and work,” Fritz said of Russell. “When I’m tired or not really feeling it, he gets that extra little bit out of me. Before people would say, `Alright, you know yourself, if you think you’re good for the day, you’re good for the day.’ He’ll be a hard ass and say `No, go do this extra cardio.’

“He took me through a really, really tough training the week before Australia and I was like, `This guy’s an absolute psycho.’ It’s a lot of what he did in his career, and it’s really helped me a lot. The extra intensity and push he brings, and he cares so much, it’s been a huge help.”

Fritz, whose mother was a top 10 player, said it’s only a matter of time before an American man gets back into the Top 10.

“We have so many guys in the top 40, 50 right now, what we’re kind of missing is the guys in the top 10,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep having good results and I’ll be there soon.”

In other matches Monday, top seed Daniil Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-3, 6-4; defending Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz of Poland went three sets to get past Aslan Karatsev 7-5 ,4-6, 6-3; rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4; and in the night match No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised pasts Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, signs autographs after her match against Alison Riske, of U.S., at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On the women’s side, No. 2 – soon to be No. 1 – Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1; American Danielle Collins knocked off Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4; and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka, who has battled mental health issues and left Indian Wells in tears after being heckled by a fan, said she feels at ease being back in South Florida, where she spent much of her childhood.

“I grew up when this was the Sony Ericsson in Key Biscayne and I remember getting crepes there – it was amazing (smiling),” she said. “I definitely feel like it’s more of a home vibe, I’m quite comfortable with my surroundings, like I know which turn to take when we’re traveling. I’m not sure if all this helps me, but right now I’m feeling quite comfortable.”