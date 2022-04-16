Top Agriculture Stocks for Q2 2022

The agriculture industry harvests and provides agricultural commodities such as grains, livestock, sugar, soybeans, and more. Other companies in the industry produce fertilizers, packaged foods, and agricultural machinery. Examples of companies involved in agribusiness include Corteva Inc., Canada-based Nutrien Ltd., and Tractor Supply Co.
Agriculture stocks, represented by the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. MOO has provided a total return of 12.5% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000’s total return of 5.6%, as of March 11, 2022. All statistics in the tables below are also as of March 11.
Here are the top 3 agriculture stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.
These are the agriculture stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value Agriculture Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)
|84.19
|1.1
|4.5
|Bunge Ltd. (BG)
|109.93
|15.5
|8.0
|Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)
|87.64
|31.8
|8.7
Source: YCharts
- Intrepid Potash Inc.: Intrepid Potash is a diversified mineral company. It provides potassium, magnesium, salt, sulfur, and related products to industries including agriculture, animal feed, and oil and gas. Its operations are located within the U.S. On March 7, the company reported results for Q4 2021, ended Dec. 31. For that period, Intrepid Potash reported net income of $223.9 million, compared with a net loss one year prior. Sales climbed by 48.3% year-over-year (YOY). Net income benefited heavily from the release of a valuation allowance for the company’s deferred tax assets.
- Bunge Ltd.: Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company. It supplies and transports agricultural commodities, including sugar ethanol, wheat, and corn. The company also processes oilseeds and grains and sells fertilizers.
- Tyson Foods Inc.: Tyson Foods is a food company that produces a range of frozen and refrigerated beef, pork, chicken, and other food products. The company’s operations include breeding stock, contract farmers, feed production, processing, marketing, and transportation. Tyson announced on Feb. 11 a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A common stock and $0.414 per share of Class B common stock. Both dividends are payable June 15 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.
These are the top agriculture stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly YOY percentage revenue growth and their most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth. Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one or the other figure unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of over 2,500% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest Growing Agriculture Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)
|96.05
|19.9
|717.5
|130.5
|Verde AgriTech PLC (NPK.TO)
|CA$7.88
|CA$0.4
|200.0
|169.2
|Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)
|101.40
|55.9
|283.6
|79.3
Source: YCharts
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.: CF Industries manufactures hydrogen and nitrogen products for fertilizer, clean energy, and emission abatements among other industrial applications. It operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. For Q4 2021, ended Dec. 31, CF Industries saw net income attributable to common shareholders surge by 8-fold as net sales more than doubled. Higher average selling prices and increased global demand helped to drive performance.
- Verde AgriTech PLC: Verde AgriTech PLC is a British agriculture-technology company. it acquires and develops mineral resource assets to produce multi-nutrient fertilizers. The company targets a Brazilian potash mine. In early March, the company provided an update on its production targets, saying that its second facility is on track to begin production in the second half of this year. The company expects to become Brazil’s largest potash producer in 2022.
- Nutrien Ltd.: Nutrien Ltd. is a Canada-based provider of crop inputs and services. It provides retail agriculture solutions, potash, nitrogen, and phosphate. The company provides services through farm centers in North and South America as well as Australia. Nutrien also trades in Canada under the ticker NTR.TO.
These are the agriculture stocks that had the highest total return over the last 12 months.
|Agriculture Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|Verde AgriTech PLC (NPK.TO)
|CA$7.88
|CA$0.4
|451.0
|CVR Partners LP (UAN)
|103.02
|1.1
|307.7
|Itafos Inc. (IFOS.V)
|CA$2.33
|CA$0.4
|202.6
|Russell 1000
|N/A
|N/A
|12.5
|VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
|N/A
|N/A
|5.6
Source: YCharts
- Verde AgriTech PLC: See company description above.
- CVR Partners LP: CVR Partners is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy Inc. It produces, markets, and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and related products. Its production operations are located in Kansas and Illinois.
- Itafos Inc.: Itafos is a U.S.-based phosphate and specialty fertilizer company listed in Canada. It operates phosphate fertilizer businesses, phosphate mines, and other mine and extraction projects.
