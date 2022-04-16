Top Agriculture Stocks for Q2 2022

The agriculture industry harvests and provides agricultural commodities such as grains, livestock, sugar, soybeans, and more. Other companies in the industry produce fertilizers, packaged foods, and agricultural machinery. Examples of companies involved in agribusiness include Corteva Inc., Canada-based Nutrien Ltd., and Tractor Supply Co.

Agriculture stocks, represented by the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. MOO has provided a total return of 12.5% over the past 12 months, above the Russell 1000’s total return of 5.6%, as of March 11, 2022. All statistics in the tables below are also as of March 11.

Here are the top 3 agriculture stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the agriculture stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.