Top Advisors Share the Best Financial Moves to Make Now

It’s easy to get swept up in how stocks, bonds, or your portfolio performed today, this month, or this year, and that’s especially true during market upheavals. But a longer-term view is required to achieve the most important financial goals. So, as questions swirl about whether stocks have bottomed, when the Federal Reserve might ease back on its interest-rate hikes, and whether a recession is in the cards, Barron’s asked six financial advisors to think long term. Our question to them: What is one smart financial move that readers should make today to set them up for success 10 years from now?

Dive Into Bonds

Kevin Grimes

President and chief investment officer, Grimes & Co.