Top 50 free agents available heading into Thursday, March 24

We are now over a week into free agency and there are still a bunch of quality free agents available on the market. In fact, there are multiple future Hall of Famers waiting to sign with teams, including Bobby Wagner, Julio Jones and Rob Gronkowski.

But who are the top players still available? Here is a list of the top 50 free agents still waiting to sign with a team on Thursday, March 24.

1. Bobby Wagner, LB

2. Stephon Gilmore, CB

3. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

4. J.C. Tretter, Center

5. Odell Beckham, WR

6. Tyrann Mathieu, FS

7. Akiem Hicks, DT

8. Melvin Ingram, EDGE

9. Duane Brown, OT

10. Calais Campbell, DT

11. Julio Jones, WR

12. Rob Gronkowski, TE

13. Justin Houston, EDGE

14. Jerry Hughes, EDGE

15. Steven Nelson, CB

16. Jarvis Landry, WR

17. Eric Fisher, TE

18. DeShon Elliott, FS

19. Arden Key, EDGE

20. Kyle Van Noy, LB

21. Dont’a Hightower, LB

22. Linval Joseph, DT

23. Anthony Barr, LB

24. Kyzir White, LB

25. Will Fuller, WR

26. Melvin Gordon, RB

27. Billy Turner, OT

28. Patrick Peterson, CB

29. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

30. Jason Pierre-Paul, EDGE

31. Andy Dalton, QB

32. Terrell Edmunds, SS

33. Jabrill Peppers, SS

34. Jason Peters, OT

35. Jason Verrett, CB

36. Kyle Fuller, CB

37. Larry Ogunjobi, DT

38. Daryl Williams, OT

39. Cole Beasley, WR

40. Ereck Flowers, OG

41. Alexander Johnson, LB

42. Bryce Callahan, CB

43. Sony Michel, RB

44. Kareem Jackson, FS

45. Robert Alford, CB

46. Sheldon Richardson, DT

47. Joe Haden, CB

48. Sammy Watkins, WR

49. T.Y. Hilton, WR

50. A.J. Green, WR